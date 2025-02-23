Cognac makers losing millions urge quick France-China talks

A distiller checks the condensers during the second distillation at a distillery in Touzac, France.

Cognac makers are urging the French government to engage in talks with China to resolve bilateral trade tensions that have led to monthly losses of €50 million ($52 million) for the industry.

China imposed duties on the French alcoholic beverage in October, alleging dumping practices. Moreover, the drink is currently excluded from the duty free distribution channel in China, the Cognac industry group BNIC said in a statement Friday.

The measures have led to a 50 per cent drop in monthly shipments to China, according to the group. Cognac is only produced in France.

“We solemnly ask the government to keep its commitments: an imminent negotiation with China in order to lift all restrictions that are weighing on our industry, as soon as possible,” the group said.

“With each passing month, we lose more than €50 million and this is leading to an economic and social disaster that’s already noticeable,” added the organization’s chairman, Florent Morillon.

The group said that French President Emmanuel Macron had vowed in November to seek to open negotiations with China, and that the prime minister would visit the country early this year. “So far, no date has been set for this visit, and negotiations haven’t started or even been prepared,” the BNIC said.

The three biggest Cognac makers are LVMH’s Hennessy, Pernod Ricard SA and Remy Cointreau SA.

Cognac producers shipped 32 million bottles to China in 2023, according to data from the lobby group. The Asian nation represented its second-biggest market after the US for that year.

