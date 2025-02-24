Aluminum Rally Fades as Traders Weigh Signs of Weak US Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum extended its retreat from an eight-month high as sentiment remained cautious following weak US economic data.
Wall Street suffered its worst loss of the year on Friday on more signs of a cooling US economy. Business activity this month expanded at its slowest pace since September 2023, according to S&P Global, while long-term inflation expectations among American consumers reached the highest in almost three decades.
Industrial metals eased following a broadly strong start to 2025. The demand outlook has held up despite risks from President Donald Trump’s bid to shake up global trade, while a weaker dollar has aided commodities priced in the greenback.
Aluminum, which notched its highest close since May on Thursday, dropped 1.3% to $2,652.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange at 11:06 a.m. local time, following a 1.4% drop on Friday. Copper dipped 0.7% and zinc fell 1.9%.
--With assistance from Jack Ryan.
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.