Aluminum Rally Fades as Traders Weigh Signs of Weak US Economy

Aluminium sheet rolls at an auto parts manufacturer in San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi state, Mexico, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. US President Donald Trump's potential tariffs against Canada and Mexico will threaten production at automakers across North America and send record vehicle prices even higher. Photographer: Mauricio Palos/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum extended its retreat from an eight-month high as sentiment remained cautious following weak US economic data.

Wall Street suffered its worst loss of the year on Friday on more signs of a cooling US economy. Business activity this month expanded at its slowest pace since September 2023, according to S&P Global, while long-term inflation expectations among American consumers reached the highest in almost three decades.

Industrial metals eased following a broadly strong start to 2025. The demand outlook has held up despite risks from President Donald Trump’s bid to shake up global trade, while a weaker dollar has aided commodities priced in the greenback.

Aluminum, which notched its highest close since May on Thursday, dropped 1.3% to $2,652.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange at 11:06 a.m. local time, following a 1.4% drop on Friday. Copper dipped 0.7% and zinc fell 1.9%.

--With assistance from Jack Ryan.

