Australia Allows Qatar Airways to Take Virgin Australia Stake

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar Airways Ltd.’s acquisition of a 25% stake in Virgin Australia can proceed subject to enforceable conditions, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said, adding the deal would improve competition in the country’s highly-concentrated aviation sector.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Chalmers said the acquisition would increase Virgin Australia’s flight capacity on key international routes, while also providing a long-term pathway for the airline to operate its own long-haul flights.

Qatar first announced its plans to acquire a stake in Virgin Australia from Bain Capital on October 1, 2024, part of a deal that would see the Gulf carrier gain greater access into the Australian market after it was denied more flights by the government in 2023.

It’s the latest move by Australia to increase competition in the aviation sector, where Qantas Airways Ltd. dominates the market. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his administration would be prepared to acquire domestic carrier Rex if it couldn’t find a buyer.

