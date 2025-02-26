Spain’s Defense Champion to Offer Investors Glimpse Into Plans

(Bloomberg) -- Indra Sistemas SA’s new executive chairman is set to offer investors a glimpse of his plan to accelerate the company’s pivot to defense from technology, part of Spain’s broader aspirations to build a national champion.

Angel Escribano, who took over when his predecessor unexpectedly moved to another company last month, will be addressing investors and media to present full-year earnings on Wednesday after European stock markets close. His first major move since taking over was helping steward an agreement to acquire a satellite operator in a bet that Europe needs a homegrown supplier to compete against Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Indra stands at the center of the Spanish government’s plans to grow its domestic defense industry and has the mandate to drive a consolidation process. For Escribano, the plan is a personal bet that goes beyond his role as chairman as he and his brother Javier own 14% of Indra. That makes them the second-largest shareholder after the government, which owns a 28% stake through state holding company Sepi.

Like defense companies across Europe, Indra’s shares have rallied since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 although the Spanish firm has less scale than many of its peers, such as Italy’s Leonardo SpA. Indra is also highly reliant on non-defense operations, notably its technology services unit.

Entering the satellite industry is part of a broader growth plan, originally disclosed last year. In Indra’s view, satellites offer a large business opportunity because Europe lacks companies that operate so-called low-orbit satellites — a sector dominated by SpaceX.

“The market has not liked the entry into the satellite business with the purchase of Hispasat, but the CEO has asked for more time to explain the operation and we see that it is a deal that brings them closer to that photo finish of having more weight in defense, so we see it as positive,” said Leon Izuzquiza, Iberian equities analyst at Bestinver Gestion.

Besides satellites, another issue likely to draw questions from investors is what Escribano plans to do with Indra’s technology services unit Minsait, which accounts for the bulk of revenue but offers far lower margins. The company last year opened a process to sell part or all of Minsait, with the aim of using proceeds to invest in defense, but has been slow to deliver. It also started a sale process for the payments unit, which sits within Minsait, but didn’t conclude it.

The Escribanos own a privately-held defense provider called EM&E Group that manufacturers so-called remote stations for tanks and ships, among other products. Angel Escribano became Indra chairman after his predecessor Marc Murtra was picked by the government to run Telefonica SA in January.

