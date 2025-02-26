What’s a Golden Visa and Where Can You Still Get One?

(Bloomberg) -- While many countries are cracking down on illegal immigration with renewed force, would-be migrants have options to seek legal residency in another country — for the right amount of cash. Several nations offer so-called “golden visas,” and some even dole out full citizenship to foreigners via “golden passports.” The price varies, with some visas accessible for only wealthy applicants, and others set at more affordable rates.

Golden visas are often bought by citizens of China, Russia and Middle Eastern countries who want to live in western Europe or the US. President Donald Trump’s latest plan — dubbed the “gold card” — to offer residency and a path to citizenship to those willing to pay $5 million creates a new avenue for legal immigration to the US. But the curiosity for such programs cuts across nations: Americans registered a spike in interest in visas elsewhere in late 2024 after Trump won the divisive presidential election.

Still, securing a golden visa is getting harder. Law enforcement agencies are concerned that the programs facilitate criminal activity and are riddled with corruption. Critics say they entrench inequality by giving opportunities to the rich that are denied to others, and say citizenship and residency are fundamental rights that should not be sold to the highest bidder.

What is a golden visa?

Often known as “residence by investment,” a golden visa allows individuals to obtain temporary or permanent residency in a given country so they can live and work there. The investments may include buying a house, creating a company or making a donation.

In some cases, the buyer isn’t even required to reside full-time in the country, making the visas a useful plan B for people who want the option of traveling to those places but have no intention of moving there permanently.

What is a golden passport?

Full “citizenship by investment” is rarer, and the benefits can be greater. Buying citizenship in a European Union member state such as Malta, for example, means you can work, travel and study in all of the bloc’s 27 member states.

A golden passport can be obtained by making a sizable investment in a country or a payment to the host government. Some countries may offer citizenship to applicants who already held a golden visa for several years — five years in the case of Portugal.

Caribbean islands including Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis offer some of the most competitive citizenship by investment programs, with investment options starting at just over $200,000. Other countries with similar programs include Egypt, Jordan, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Austria, according to London-based consultancy Henley & Partners.

The remote Pacific Ocean nation of Nauru plans to offer golden passports for at least $140,500 to help meet the cost of moving residents from low-lying homes menaced by rising sea levels and floods.

What is the US ‘Gold Card’?

Trump’s “gold card” gives investors legal residency privileges similar to the green card permits issued to US permanent residents and offers a path to citizenship. Trump said the new program would replace the country’s EB-5 visa program, which allows immigrant investors to acquire green cards by investing a certain amount toward a business in the US. The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program was created in 1990 so that capital investment by foreign investors and could help stimulate the US economy and create jobs for Americans.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested that under the gold card plan, funds for the visa might be paid directly to the government to reduce the deficit.

Are golden visas new? Why are they popular?

Some of the programs have existed for decades as a useful way for governments to raise funds and encourage foreign investment. Canada launched its Federal Immigrant Investor Program in the 1980s.

Across the Atlantic, golden visas gained popularity during the European debt crisis, when a handful of countries began selling residency to try to attract foreign money and plug budget deficits. Portugal, Ireland, Greece and Hungary were among those countries, after they received bailouts from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

Today, variations of these pay-to-play visa programs have been adopted across Europe and in countries around the world. Sometimes, a critical mass of vocal opponents conclude that the downsides (inflated house prices, absentee homeowners and allegations of corruption) outweigh the advantages, and governments drop them.

How do golden visas work?

Portugal, for example, started offering golden visas in 2012 to non-EU nationals willing to spend at least €500,000 ($557,000) on a property, invest in a fund, or start a company and create jobs. Later, the requirement for property investment was lowered to €350,000.

In 2013, Greece, Spain and Hungary began their own golden visa programs, offering residence permits in exchange for real estate investments.

These programs also gave the right to travel freely across many EU countries. Most allow applicants to seek EU citizenship within a few years.

Hungary, which shut down its golden visa program in 2017 amid allegations of corruption, restarted a new version in 2024, allowing those who put at least €250,000 into local funds or €500,000 into Hungarian real estate the right to apply for a 10-year, renewable residency.

Who opposes golden visas, and what are they doing about it?

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, has warned for years that golden visa programs expose the bloc to money laundering and security risks. The war in Ukraine has heightened those concerns.

Faced with growing pressure to address a housing crunch, European governments have started to phase out golden visas, even if they only account for a fraction of property deals in the overall market.

The UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Greece and Malta have either ended or tightened the rules around their golden visa or equivalent policies.

Spain said in April 2024 it would also end its program as it tries to increase the amount of affordable housing available for locals.

Neighboring Portugal amended its program — one of the most popular in Europe — by removing real estate investments as a basis for golden visa applications.

About 90% of the money raised by Portugal’s golden visa program went into real estate. It attracted billions of euros into the property market and was so popular with Chinese investors that billboards at Lisbon’s airport advertising luxury properties were written in Chinese. More recently, Portugal’s golden visa program has been increasingly popular with US investors.

Beyond Europe, Australia in January paused applications for individuals who invest more than A$5 million ($3.5 million) into the country — part of a broader immigration policy overhaul designed to entice more skilled migrants.

How hard is it to get a golden visa now?

While in Portugal it’s no longer possible to get a golden visa by purchasing residential real estate, some options are still available: investing in a qualified investment fund worth at least €500,000, scientific research activities, or investing in the share capital of a company that creates five jobs or maintains 10 jobs.

Since Sept. 1, Greece has increased the minimum amount that foreign property buyers must pay to secure a golden visa to €400,000. (The government also plans to extend its golden visa program to investors who are willing to put at least €250,000 into local startups.)

The cost of obtaining citizenship-by-investment is rising in the Caribbean, where such programs make up more than half of the national revenue of some tiny island nations.

Some Caribbean passports allow visa-free travel to the UK and the EU as part of bilateral agreements, and European regulators have voiced concern that the programs can serve as a gateway for criminals. So European governments are putting pressure on Caribbean nations to restrict them.

All five nations in the Caribbean that offer golden passports — Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Lucia — agreed in 2024 to begin charging at least $200,000. The nations also increased due diligence and rolled out tighter controls in response to the EU and US concerns.

Bucking the trend, New Zealand announced in early February that it was relaxing requirements for its golden visa program in an effort to attract wealthy immigrants and help spark an economic recovery after a sharp recession in 2024. The plans include dropping an English language test, expanding the scope of acceptable investments, and adjusting the length of time investors must stay in the country.

