U.S. dollar soars as Trump affirms March tariffs for Canada, Mexico

RBC economist Claire Fan discusses her outlook for Canada's investment landscape as fears of a trade war looms over the economy.

The U.S. dollar rallied after President Donald Trump said 25 per cent tariffs on neighboring US nations are on track to go into effect next week, sending Mexico’s peso and Canada’s loonie sliding.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.5 per cent, the largest jump in three weeks after Trump cited a March 4 implementation date in social media posts. The Canadian dollar slipped 0.6 per cent to 1.4418 per U.S. dollar, while the peso fell 0.5 per cent to 20.51 per U.S. dollar.

“Markets were becoming ‘complacent’ about tariff risks,” said Yusuke Miyairi, a currency strategist at Nomura International Plc. “It has become clear that Trump’s stance on implementing tough tariff measures” still exists.

Carter Johnson and Anya Andrianova, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.