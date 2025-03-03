Across Asia, factory owners brace for Trump’s expanded tariffs

Wait continues to see if Trump follows through with new tariff threat against Canada and Mexico.

Factory owners across Asia are increasingly flagging potential supply chain snarls and the risk of weakening demand as a result of President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff war — even as factory activity has broadly improved.

While there were gains in February activity in some regions as measured by the S&P purchasing managers’ indexes, the country-level details show there are emerging signs of stress related to levies.

Trump has announced tariffs on a number of countries and products that go far beyond China, which was the target of his first trade war in 2018-19. US levies on Mexico and Canada are set to take effect this week just as a doubled duty rate on Chinese goods also kicks in. Meanwhile, uncertainty has increased as the US administration is also urging other countries to slap their own tariffs on China.

The darker outlook is reflected clearly in figures from manufacturing-heavy Vietnam, where many producers relocated after 2018. Activity contracted for a third straight month in February as new orders plummeted at the fastest pace since September, with firms reporting the fourth straight monthly decline in new business abroad. Factory managers also boosted purchases of key inputs “amid uncertainty around availability and supply-chain delays,” according to S&P.

In Indonesia, activity picked up but was largely driven by local orders. New export business declined amid “heightened global trade uncertainty,” according to an S&P statement. Thailand’s factories reported an expansion in February, too, though managers there also increasingly cited shipping delays as supplier delivery times lengthened for a fourth month.

Output in Japan fell in the month amid cooling demand across the board. Confidence in the year-ahead outlook weakened to the lowest since mid-2020, with firms citing the risks of US protectionist policies and a slower-than-anticipated economic recovery.

There were some countries that benefited from increased demand. In chip and technology making-hub Taiwan, where output expanded in the month, some companies were keen to buy materials ahead of anticipated sales, according to S&P. New international orders were led by Europe and the US, where there have already been signs of stockpiling and increased orders in advance of new tariffs.

Activity across Southeast Asia rose at the fastest pace since July, and confidence among companies surged. The rosier outlook was led by the biggest uptick in new orders in six months. In China, the Caixin/S&P Global index rose on the back of increased output and new orders.

PMI data for India and Singapore are released later today, while figures for South Korea and Hong Kong come later this week.

---

Katia Dmitrieva, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.