Toyota to Hand Out Shareholder Perks to Entice Retail Investors

(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. will for the first time hand out perks to entice investors, including digital credits and a chance to enter a draw for motorsport event tickets, becoming the latest Japanese firm to announce shareholder benefit programs in recent months.

Investors who have held at least 1,000 shares for five years or more will be rewarded with credits worth ¥30,000 ($200) for Toyota Wallet, a smartphone payment app, the automaker said in a statement Monday. Eligible shareholders may enter a draw for races at Fuji Speedway later this year. This is the first time the company has introduced such a program, according to its spokesperson.

“Toyota may be looking to attract more retail shareholders” who would hold shares long term, said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The fact that a large, well-known company like Toyota has started such program is significant, and more companies may follow suit, he said. “That’s not a bad thing for Japanese stocks overall.”

Toyota’s announcement comes as some Japanese firms begin re-introducing perks to attract retail investors, a practice that has drawn criticism from some global funds who aren’t able to benefit from such programs. Kura Sushi Inc., an operator of conveyor-belt sushi restaurants, last month said it will issue meal vouchers to shareholders, while Rakuten Group Inc. in December offered one-year free mobile plans. Shares in both companies jumped following the announcements.

Toyota shares have sunk 11% this year, compared with a 2% drop by the benchmark Topix index, as a stronger yen and concern over US tariffs weighed on the industry.

“After last week’s announcement of a more independent board of directors, this is the second step they are taking to secure a friendlier AGM in June,” said Julie Boote, senior analyst at Pelham Smithers Associates Ltd.

