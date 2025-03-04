Continental Won’t Bear Extra Cost of Trump Tariffs, CFO Says

An employee checks a component on the production line at the the Continental AG plant in Frankfurt. (Ben Kilb/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Continental AG will try to pass on the cost of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump to its customers, according to the German parts maker’s finance chief.

“For us it’s clear: We cannot bear additional duties, and we are informing our customers about that,” Continental Chief Financial Officer Olaf Schick told Bloomberg by phone.

Continental has set up a tariffs task force and is talking to its customers in Mexico as well as clients in the US who are receiving the supplier’s Mexican-made products, the CFO said.

The company is also optimizing its supply chain to mitigate the tariff impacts, Chief Executive Officer Nikolai Setzer said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Continental operates more than 20 plants in Mexico, and last year generated a fifth of its group sales in the US.

