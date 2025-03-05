Europe leads emerging-market rally as U.S. dominance is challenged

Emerging-market currencies and stocks rallied on bets higher tariffs will slow the U.S. economy and divert investment flows, just as Germany’s spending plans gave a boost to European assets.

The benchmark EM equity index jumped 1.8%, heading for its biggest increase since September, with the currencies of eastern European countries leading foreign-exchange gains. The Bloomberg dollar spot index fell for a third day after President Donald Trump announced higher tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

Polish and Hungarian equities jumped alongside other European stock markets as Germany announced plans to unlock hundreds of billions of euros for defense and infrastructure investments, in a dramatic shift from its traditional fiscal stance. Chinese stocks also rose driven by technology names, after Beijing vowed to support the sector and set an ambitious 5% economic growth target.

“We could be witnessing the beginning of a major shift in capital allocation in favor of European stocks, particularly defense companies, and that should trickle down to EM stocks,” said Piotr Matys, a senior analyst at inTouch Capital Markets.

The euro and other European currencies such as the zloty and forint are also benefiting from that shift away from the US, Matys said.

EM-DM Reversal

The South Korean won gained versus the dollar even after President Donald Trump singled out the administration in Seoul for what he sees as unfair tariffs against American products.

So far this year, emerging-market stocks have gained 3.5%, against 1% for developed-market peers, in a sign of a reversal of their underperformance in past years.

Strong economic growth in the US enabled the Fed to run a tight monetary policy with a strong dollar up to now, said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank. Now this US exceptionalism is under fire, he said.

“The market has finally become more realistic in its assessment of the tariff effect,” he said. “Those economies which run an export-driven model surely have problems but that’s something we know since a Trump victory became foreseeable.”

The U.S. will probably no longer serve as the only destination for capital seeking high returns, Leuchtmann said.

