Trump rails against Canadian tariffs on U.S. dairy and lumber, sees tariffs as early as Friday

President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 7, 2025. (Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday railed against what he called tremendously high Canadian tariffs on dairy and lumber, and said his administration could impose reciprocal tariffs on Canadian products as early as Friday.

“Canada has been ripping us off on for years on tariffs for lumber and for dairy products,” he told reporters in the Oval Office. “They’ll be met with the exact same tariffs, unless they drop it, and ... we may do it as early as today or we’ll wait ‘til Monday or Tuesday.”

Trump also mentioned Indian tariffs, but said India had agreed to lower its tariff rates.

