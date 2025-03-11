Spain’s Economy to Grow More Than Previously Thought in 2025

(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s economy will expand more than previously anticipated this year, helped by domestic consumption, according to the central bank.

Gross domestic product will rise by 2.7%, up from December’s 2.5% forecast but down from last year’s 3.5% advance, the Bank of Spain said Tuesday in a report.

Inflation will ease to 2.5%, more than the earlier 2.1% projection, largely due to energy prices.

Amid big shifts in geopolitics, the central bank warned that the estimates are “subject to extraordinary uncertainty and present downside risks for economic growth. They don’t include the impact of US trade tariffs, or the potential loosening of fiscal rules by the European Union, it said.

Spain’s economy has been the euro zone’s stand-out performer since the pandemic ended, growing more quickly than the bloc’s other large member-states. Tourism has been the top contributor. Public spending and exports have also been strong.

Attention must be paid to how long Spain “can continue to maintain a significantly higher pace of growth than its two main trade partners, France and Germany,” the central bank said. It cautioned over a “particularly weak recovery” in private-sector investment.

