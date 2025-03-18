Dodgers star Mookie Betts who’s bowled a 300 game buys pro team

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts is trying to make a name for himself in another sport: bowling.

The three-time World Series champ is an accomplished bowler, including recording a perfect 300 game during a professional tournament, and now he’s the co-owner of a franchise in the startup World Bowling League. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

“Bowling has always been my home away from” baseball, Betts said in a statement. With this team, “we want to inspire bowlers and fans everywhere, showing them that bowling has the excitement and the commercial appeal to compete with the world’s best sports leagues.”

The WBL, owned by League Sports Co., is trying to shake up the sport and broaden its appeal with team-based play, including co-ed squads. Betts and his business parter, Cam Lewis, are the first franchise owners to be announced.

Betts, an eight-time All-Star has earned about $150 million in his career. He’s is in the midst of a 12-year, $365 million deal.

