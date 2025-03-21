How air travel worldwide is being disrupted after fire near U.K.’s Heathrow Airport

Stranded passengers at London's Heathrow Airport as more than 1,300 flights were disrupted due to the closure of the airport following a nearby fire last night. (James Manning/Press Association/AP via CNN Newsource)

The shutdown of London’s Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, is causing chaos across the world today, with thousands of flights affected and major disruption expected to last for days.

At least 1,351 flights so far have been impacted by Friday’s closure, which is due to a “significant power outage” caused by a large fire nearby.

A spokesperson for Heathrow, which flies up to 291,000 passengers a day, has announced that the west London airport will be closed until at least midnight.

“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March,” reads an official statement from Heathrow.

“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

According to live flight-tracking website Flightradar24, at least 120 aircraft were en route to the airport, which connects London with over 230 destinations in nearly 90 countries, when the unexpected closure was announced.

Heathrow is currently the base for 90 different airlines, including the UK’s flag carrier British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

Significant impact

“Customers due to travel from Heathrow on Friday are advised not to travel to the airport until further notice,” reads a statement from British Airways on Friday.

“This will clearly have a significant impact on our operation and our customers and we’re working as quickly as possible to update them on their travel options for the next 24 hours and beyond.”

Flights are currently being diverted to alternative destinations wherever possible, with airports at Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Germany’s Frankfurt, Ireland’s Shannon and Gatwick Airport, the UK’s second largest airport, already accepting several.

Seven United Airlines flights have returned to their point of origin or been diverted to other airports, according to the American carrier.

Singapore Airlines has confirmed that three flights en route to London have either been diverted to Frankfurt or Paris or returned to Singapore. Five flights to and from Heathrow have since been canceled, said the airline.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific told CNN that several flights to and from London have been canceled today.

Air France has canceled eight flights to and from Heathrow, but the flag carrier of France says routes to other UK airports are operating normally.

“If you are traveling to or from London Heathrow today, please do not proceed to your departure airport at this time,” Virgin Atlantic said, adding that it would be “offering flexible options” to allow customers to adapt their travel plans.

“You can choose to be rebooked onto the next available flight, reschedule your journey for a later date, or change your destination within our direct network. If you no longer wish to travel, you may also request a refund,” the airline’s website recently added.

Low-cost airline Ryanair has launched eight “rescue flights” between Dublin and London Stansted to help affected passengers, with four operating Friday, and another four on Saturday.

Passenger Kim Mikkel Skibrek, a 40-year-old U.S.-Norwegian citizen, was on a Delta Air Lines flight from the U.S. to London when it had to turn back to Minneapolis after just three hours.

Safety priority

“Everything is fine,” he told CNN. “People were frustrated with the flight returning after over three hours but now it seems everyone is calmer.”

Skibrek says he’s hoping to be able to board another flight to London as soon as possible.

“The situation at Heathrow Airport is incredibly difficult, an incident like this at one of the world’s busiest airports will have a very significant knock-on impact on all travel for the next few days,” Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive officer of the Advantage Travel Partnership, said in a statement.

“Of course, the priority for everyone is safety, and the airport and the airlines will be working hard today to make sure the area is safe and that they can resume operations as soon as possible.”

Lo Bue-Said went on to point out that Friday is “typically the busiest day for travel,” and the incident will undoubtedly have a knock on effect.

“Therefore, the reality is that the London airports would have been busy today already and this incident will exacerbate it further,” she added.

Shukor Yusof, founder of Singapore-based Endau Analytics, an advisory firm focused on the aviation industry, told CNN that financial losses from the shutdown could be in the “hundreds of millions of pounds.”

The fallout “will cause chaos, undoubtedly, for the weekend and into next week because they have to resolve all those flights that couldn’t come in, all those problems that have piled up because of this shutdown,” he said.

A record-breaking 83.9 million passengers passed through Heathrow in 2024, according to recent data.

0 of 35 Britain London FIre Stranded passengers makes their way down unlit stairs due to lifts not working to the car park at Heathrow Terminal 4 in London, Friday March 21, 2025, as consequence of the closure of the airport following a fire at the North Hyde electrical substation last night. (James Manning/AP) Britain London Fire Firefighters extinguish the fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Britain London Fire This image taken from video shows firefighters working to secure the area of a fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Sky News via AP) (Sky News/AP) Britain London Fire This image taken from video shows firefighters working to secure the area of a fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Sky News via AP) (Sky News/AP) Britain London Fire This image taken from video shows firefighters working to secure the area of a fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Sky News via AP) (Sky News/AP) Britain London Fire This image taken from video shows firefighters working to secure the area of a fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Sky News via AP) (Sky News/AP) APTOPIX Britain London Fire Firefighters extinguish the fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and led to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Britain London Fire This image taken from video shows parked planes at Heathrow airport, as a fire at the North Hyde electrical substation on Thursday night has led to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Sky News via AP) (Sky News/AP) Britain London Fire This image taken from video shows an empty taxi drop-off area of Heathrow airport, as a fire at the North Hyde electrical substation on Thursday night has led to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Sky News via AP) (Sky News/AP) India London Fire Passengers wait for the information on flights destined for the Heathrow Airport in London, outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Shonal Ganguly) (Shonal Ganguly/AP) Britain London Fire A worker inspects the site of the fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Britain London Fire Planes are parked at the Terminal as Britain's Heathrow Airport has closed for the full day Friday after an electrical substation fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe's biggest travel hubs in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP) Britain London Fire Workers inspect the site of the fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Britain London Fire Smoke still rises as firefighters inspect the site of the fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to the closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Britain London Fire A treveller speaks on the phone at the entrance to Terminal 4 as Britain's Heathrow Airport has closed for the full day Friday after an electrical substation fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe's biggest travel hubs in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP) Britain London Fire A traveller arrives with his lugage at Terminal 4 as Britain's Heathrow Airport has closed for the full day Friday after an electrical substation fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe's biggest travel hubs in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP) Britain London Fire Traveller arrive with their lugage at Terminal 4 as Britain's Heathrow Airport has closed for the full day Friday after an electrical substation fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe's biggest travel hubs in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP) Britain London Fire Travellers walk through the dark car park at Terminal 4 as Britain's Heathrow Airport has closed for the full day Friday after an electrical substation fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe's biggest travel hubs in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP) APTOPIX Britain London Fire Firefighters extinguish the fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Britain London Fire Lugage trolleys are parked as Britain's Heathrow Airport has closed for the full day Friday after an electrical substation fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe's biggest travel hubs in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP) Britain London Fire Smoke still rises as firefighters inspect the site of the fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to the closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Britain London Fire No travellers are seen inside Terminal 4 as Britain's Heathrow Airport has closed for the full day Friday after an electrical substation fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe's biggest travel hubs in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP) India London Fire Traveller Lauren Clark, left, and Shahin Jade Ali wait at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after a fire at Heathrow Airport in London forced its closure, leading to numerous flight cancellations, in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) (Rajanish Kakade/AP) Britain London Fire Workers inspect the site of the fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) India London Fire A passenger stands in front of a flight information screen showing cancelled flights destined for the Heathrow Airport in London, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Shonal Ganguly) (Shonal Ganguly/AP) Britain London Fire This photo provided by London Fire Brigade, shows a fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21 2025. (London Fire Brigade/AP) Britain London Fire Firefighters extinguish the fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Britain London Fire Firefighters extinguish the fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Britain London Fire A sign on the motorway shows Heathrow Closed as Britain's Heathrow Airport has closed for the full day Friday after an electrical substation fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe's biggest travel hubs in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Kin Cheung/AP) Britain London Fire Firefighters extinguish the fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Britain London Fire Firefighters wait at the area around the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Britain London Fire Firefighters wait at the area around the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) APTOPIX Britain London Fire Firefighters extinguish the fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and led to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Britain London Fire Police forces cordon off the area around the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Britain London Fire In this image taken from video provided by @fire_at_Vill, Emergency services at the scene of a fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport, in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (@fire_at_Vill/AP)

Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN