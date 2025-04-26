Ken Griffin criticizes Trump tariffs: ‘these jobs are not coming back’

Ken Griffin, chief executive officer and founder of Citadel Advisors LLC, at the Semafor World Economy Summit during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring meetings in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The International Monetary Fund sharply lowered its forecasts for world growth for this year and next, warning the outlook could deteriorate further as US President Donald Trump's tariffs spark a global trade war.

Citadel founder Ken Griffin extended his criticism of the Trump administration’s trade policy, saying that tariffs won’t bring back American manufacturing jobs the way that the president anticipates and the country should play to its strengths instead.

“He dreams of giving people their dignity back, and I have to applaud him for having that dream,” Griffin, speaking Friday at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, said of President Donald Trump. The dream of creating more manufacturing jobs, however, “is not going to come true.”

“These jobs are not coming back to America,” Griffin said. “And to be clear, with an unemployment rate of 4%, America has moved on.”

The Citadel billionaire, who earlier this week said the trade war has devolved into a “nonsensical” place, has warned that the U.S. is putting its global brand at risk as a result of the tariff policies. On Friday, he said the administration has embraced a transactional mindset that runs contrary to the best interests of the country.

Speaking as part of Stanford’s “View From the Top” series in Silicon Valley, Griffin argued the US should try to play to its strengths, such as creating intellectual property and content, rather than bringing back jobs in factories that are rapidly automating their production anyway.

“These are jobs that pay a stunning amount of money as compared to working in a factory, making zippers or making home appliances or making flat-screen TVs,” he said.

Griffin said that while at a recent conference in Beijing he had spoken with a senior Chinese government official who questioned why U.S. trade policy would be to foster low-paying factory jobs and become more like China, instead of being the world power that China is trying to emulate.

The Republican megadonor said the US “screwed up” when it came to helping those who lost their jobs to globalization, and noted that much of the president’s electoral support came from people who felt like the economy hadn’t been working for them. The rise of artificial intelligence could also lead to job loss among white-collar workers, and it will be important to help them land on their feet, he said.

Still, Griffin said the U.S. has benefited more from globalization than China, and the trade war has fractured the country’s relationship with the rest of the world.

The Trump administration paused plans for more widespread tariffs earlier this month. That “creates space for them to take a step back and reflect” on how to achieve the goals of “creating jobs and dignity for those affected by globalization, and at the same time, securing and reaffirming the important role America plays in the world,” Griffin said.

