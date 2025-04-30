Trump says he’s off to best start as U.S. President. The economy says something else

Greg Valliere, Chief U.S. Policy Strategist, AGF Investments share his thoughts on Trump's first 100 days in office and says the next 100 days could be positive

Donald Trump was elected on a pledge to fix all kinds of problems confronting the U.S. economy, from stubborn inflation to a long-term decline in manufacturing jobs. He’s already declared that he’s off to the greatest start of a U.S. presidential term ever. The numbers don’t back him up.

The U.S. economy shrank for the first time in three years in the first quarter — mostly a result of surging imports, as corporate America tried to front-run Trump’s tariffs. The rest of what economists call the “hard data” have been relatively solid since the president was inaugurated on Jan. 20, with the job market holding steady and inflation showing signs of stabilizing.

When it comes to the soft data, the picture is very different. Surveys of consumer confidence, corporate investment plans and expectations for growth and jobs have all plummeted — and the key reason is Trump’s trade war. His chaotic rollout of the highest U.S. tariffs in more than a century has spread uncertainty throughout the economy.

It’s showing up on financial markets too, with the worst stock-market performance — and the biggest dollar slide — at the same stage of any recent presidency. As for American voters, their faith in Trump as a steward of the economy was a key reason why he won last November — and that’s taken a hit too.

Following is a snapshot of some key economic numbers as they’ve evolved in the first 100 days of Trump II.

Trade

Trump has repeatedly professed his love of tariffs, and vowed to use them as a tool to reverse trade imbalances, raise revenue for the government, and revitalize manufacturing in America — including goods critical to national security. Still, the scale of the import taxes he’s imposed came as a shock to many.

They add up to the highest protectionist barrier around the U.S. in more than a century, even after Trump put some of the so-called reciprocal duties he announced April 2 on hold.

Trump Tariffs Highest Since 1890 | Customs duty revenues as a percentage of goods imported (Budget Lab at Yale, US Census Bu)

That U-turn, and several others — coupled with threats to impose still more tariffs — has left Americans and the country’s trading partners with little idea what to expect next. Global trade uncertainty, as measured by a Bloomberg Economics index, has spiked to levels that dwarf what happened during Trump’s first-term trade war.

Uncertainty From Trade Policy Soars | Whipsawing tariff announcements worse than first term (Bloomberg Economics data as of A)

Trump often points to the trade deficits that the U.S. has been running for most of the past half-century as evidence that America is getting “ripped off” by its partners, and says tariffs will fix them. The immediate impact, though, has been the opposite.

The U.S. saw a surge in imports after Trump’s election, as companies rushed to buy foreign goods before tariffs ramped up the price. In U.S. dollar terms, the trade gap reached a record at the start of his second term, helping to push the economy into contraction.

US Trade Deficit Reaches Record at Start of Trump's Term | Front-running of goods ahead of tariffs drove deficit (US Commerce Department)

Jobs

American businesses kept on hiring in Trump’s first months. The 456,000 jobs that have been added in the first three months of the year was more than forecast, and the unemployment rate has ticked up just slightly. “GREAT JOB NUMBERS, FAR BETTER THAN EXPECTED. IT’S ALREADY WORKING,” Trump said in an April 4 post on social media after the March data were released.

Resilience in US Labor Market | Job growth remains steady with few signs of widespread layoffs (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Anxiety about the future job market is on the rise, though. The share of Americans expecting unemployment to get worse in the next year is near the highest since 2009.

Trump’s tariffs are widely expected to slow the economy down, at least for a while, and when that happens companies tend to retrench on payrolls.

American Consumers Are Anxious About Job Market Prospects (University of Michigan, The Conf)

Inflation and spending

The surge in consumer prices under Biden was the steepest in about four decades, so Trump’s campaign promises to get them under control had resonance.

Inflation cooled in the early months of his second administration, with the headline rate matching the lowest recorded since early 2021. That reflects a decline in energy costs, used vehicles, hotel stays and airfares.

US Inflation Has Cooled (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Again, there’s a gap between hard data and soft numbers from the surveys about what comes next — and again, trade war is the reason.

Most economists predict that Trump’s tariffs will make the prices of imported goods more expensive, with knock-on effects on domestic products too — causing inflation to accelerate. Consumers seem to agree, with surveys showing that expectations for both short- and long-term inflation have soared.

US Consumers See Inflation Mounting | Both short- and long-term price expectations are the highest in decades (University of Michigan)

There was a frontloading effect on retail sales from the escalating trade war, as consumers scrambled to buy automobiles, computers and other big-ticket items in case tariffs made them more expensive. At the same time, fears of higher inflation and slower economic growth caused measures of consumer confidence to plummet.

Retail Sales Rose as Consumer Confidence Plummeted | Tariffs threat drove consumer purchases and sentiment (Census Bureau, The Conference Bo)

Business investment

By one measure, U.S. output of business equipment the first quarter was the strongest since 1978, excluding pandemic swings — helped by a surge in aircraft-related production. That represents an encouraging signal for Trump’s push to revive domestic manufacturing.

US Business Equipment Output Stormed Higher in First Quarter | Excluding pandemic, 22.6% advance was the strongest since 2Q 1978 (Federal Reserve industrial produ)

But uncertainty around how and when Congress will enact tax legislation, on top of Trump’s vacillating tariff announcements, is causing many companies to put their investment plans — a key driver of economic growth — on hold.

Manufacturing Capital Spending Plans Dim | Capex spending expectations six months ahead (Federal Reserve banks of Philade)

Optimism among small businesses soared after Trump’s election victory on the belief he’d pursue tax cuts, deregulation and other business-friendly policies. Many such measures are in the pipeline, but it’s not clear when they’ll take effect.

Meanwhile, since tariffs can be especially damaging to smaller firms, their expectations have soured amid the president’s initial focus on trade issues.

US Small-Business Sentiment Falls | Share of owners expecting better business conditions plunges (National Federation of Independe)

Immigration

A crackdown on illegal immigration — along with the biggest mass deportation in U.S. history — was among Trump’s highest-profile campaign promises, and since he took office monthly border crossings have plummeted close to zero.

There might be a downside for the economy, since the removal of what’s been a boost to the workforce threatens to choke off a key growth engine just as tariffs are poised to bite.

Border Crossings Decline to Near Zero | National apprehensions of inadmissible individuals by month (US Customs and Border Protection)

Markets

Trump often bragged about how well U.S. stocks performed during his first term, at least before the pandemic, as a validation of his economic policies.

Largely as a result of his whipsawing tariff announcements, his second administration has begun with the worst stock market performance of any recent presidency — one that threatens a knock-on effect on the economy, since rising equity wealth translates into more consumer spending.

Treasuries have long been a safe haven for investors in America and across the world. The Trump administration has said it will focus on trying to get interest rates on the bonds down, since they’re a benchmark for lots of other kinds of borrowing, including mortgages.

The rate on the 10-year Treasury note posted one of the sharpest spikes on record around the time of Trump’s major tariff announcement on April 2, climbing close to 4.6 per cent.

Some investors saw it as a sign of diminishing global confidence in American assets. But yields have retreated since then, to trade roughly where they were at the time of Trump’s election and well below the levels when he took office.

Treasuries Volatile Amid Trade War (Federal Reserve data as of April)

Trump’s position on the dollar has been ambivalent, sometimes signaling that he’d prefer a weaker greenback to help exporters, and at other times stressing the dollar’s strength and its role as the world’s preferred money. What’s happened so far in his presidency is a sharp decline.

Dollar Posts Weakest Start to Presidential Term Since Nixon | The greenback's slide in the first 100 days of Trump's second presidency is the biggest since at least the 1960s (Intercontinental Exchange data a)

Trump promised to achieve U.S. “energy dominance,” and also that he’d deliver lower costs. Oil prices have indeed fallen since he took office. It’s largely due to concerns about an economic slowdown, though the oil giants in the OPEC+ group may also have heeded the president’s calls for more output, which helps bring prices down.

Oil Prices Have Fallen Since Trump Took Office | But that hasn't translated into cheaper gasoline for Americans (ICE, American Automobile Associa)

Trump approval

Most U.S. adults disapprove of Trump’s job performance and the major actions of his first 100 days: tariff increases, cuts to federal agencies, and ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Most Disapprove of Trump's Early Actions | Q: Do you approve or disapprove of how Donald Trump is handling the following? (Pew Research Center)

Consumer confidence in how the government is handling economic policy reached an all-time low. Gauges like that tend to show a sharp divergence according to political affiliation, but it’s striking that sentiment has worsened among independents and Republicans as well as Democrats.

Consumer Confidence in Policy Hits New Low | Q: As to the economic policy of the government  meaning steps taken to fight inflation or unemployment  would you say the government is doing a good job, only fair, or a poor job? (University of Michigan Surveys o)

Economist surveys

Economists have dialed back their expectations for U.S. growth this year, and increased their estimate of recession risks, amid mounting uncertainty around the trade war, according to the latest Bloomberg survey.

Economists Cut 2025 US GDP Growth Estimates (Bloomberg)

The April edition put the chances of a contraction in the next 12 months at 45 per cent, up from 30 per cent in the previous month.

Economists Now See 45% Chance of a Recession Within a Year (Bloomberg)

With assistance from Vince Golle and Cecile Daurat.

Mark Niquette and Gregory Korte, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.