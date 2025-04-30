U.S. economy shrinks 0.3% in first quarter as Trump trade wars disrupt business

Shoppers carry bags in the Union Square area of San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

The U.S. economy shrank 0.3 per cent from January through March, first drop in three years. It was slowed by a surge in imports as companies in the United States tried to bring in foreign goods before U.S. President Donald Trump imposed massive tariffs.

The January-March expansion was the slowest in almost three years and was down from 2.4 per cent in the last three months of 2024. Imports shaved 5 percentage points off first-quarter growth. Consumer spending also slowed sharply.

Trump inherited a solid economy that had grown steadily despite high interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation.

His erratic trade policies — including 145 per cent tariffs on China — have paralyzed businesses and threatened to raise prices and hurt consumers.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press