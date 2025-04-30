U.S. economy shrinks 0.3% in first quarter as Trump trade wars disrupt business

The U.S. economy shrank 0.3 per cent from January through March, first drop in three years. It was slowed by a surge in imports as companies in the United States tried to bring in foreign goods before U.S. President Donald Trump imposed massive tariffs.
The January-March expansion was the slowest in almost three years and was down from 2.4 per cent in the last three months of 2024. Imports shaved 5 percentage points off first-quarter growth. Consumer spending also slowed sharply.
Trump inherited a solid economy that had grown steadily despite high interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation.
His erratic trade policies — including 145 per cent tariffs on China — have paralyzed businesses and threatened to raise prices and hurt consumers.
Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press