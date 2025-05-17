Bank of England forecast shake-up risks sowing market confusion

Former Bank of England ratesetters are warning that a planned shake-up of the central bank’s forecast and communications strategy risks sowing confusion in financial markets and weakening debate among policymakers.

Governor Andrew Bailey last week revealed that the BOE is moving to downgrade the role of its central forecast as a signaling device for where interest rates are likely headed.

Instead of the main projection representing the “best collective judgment” of the nine ratesetters on the Monetary Policy Committee, in the future only a “majority” will need to agree that it’s a “reasonable baseline,” Bailey said in a speech in Reykjavik on May 9.

He explained that the shift reflects the fact that the bank’s traditional approach “does not work well” in a world of “big shocks to supply” like conflicts, pandemics and trade wars. Instead, the main forecast will be presented alongside alternative scenarios to emphasize uncertainties.

The change risks making it more difficult for the BOE to guide markets and comes at a time of already high economic uncertainty due to US tariffs, an imminent surge in inflation on the back of rising energy bills and unusually large divisions on the MPC.

“At the moment it all seems rather ad hoc and the chances of market participants misinterpreting the committee’s reaction function all the greater,” Charlie Bean, a former deputy governor for monetary policy, said. He added that the bank “may be running the risk of creating comms confusion.”

Michael Saunders, a former MPC member, said the move to a majority-agreed forecast “may in theory better align the central forecast with the rate decision but has the potential disadvantage that it may become more of a staff forecast than an MPC one, in which case it is much less useful as a comms device.”

The overhaul is an outgrowth of last year’s review of the bank’s forecasts by former US Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, which was prompted by its failure to foresee the severity of the 2022 inflation shock. He concluded the BOE’s forecasts were no worse than others but recommended the use of scenarios to “help the public better understand” its policy.

Speaking at a Fed conference in Washington on Friday, Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli confirmed the bank is “de- emphasizing the central forecast in communications, using scenarios to set out more about our reaction function.” She added that the “best collective judgment” approach “created pressures to compress the committee’s view through the single funnel of the forecast” and moving to a reasonable baseline method would “liberate the committee.”

A BOE spokeswoman said the changes to the forecast “reflect the Bank’s response to the Bernanke review recommendations.”

The Bernanke review said the forecast has been “arguably the primary vehicle on which the MPC relies to explain its view of the economy and the reasons for its policy decisions” and did not recommend abandoning “best collective judgment.” Speaking ahead of Lombardelli at the same event on Friday, Bernanke specifically drew attention to the BOE’s “best collective judgment” as a practical alternative to “perfect agreement.”

Bean, the former BOE deputy governor, said “plenty of people” at the Bank of England Watchers conference in London this week were confused by the monetary policy decision on May 8, when rates were cut quarter point to 4.25%, because there was “an apparent and marked disconnect between the forecast and the decision.” The forecast indicated the BOE would be able to cut rates more quickly — but the MPC came very close to leaving policy unchanged.

“When I was on the committee, we were always very worried about making the final published forecast consistent with the policy decision,” Bean said.

The BOE introduced two scenarios this month but did not explain which the MPC believed was more relevant. It also failed to inform users that the central forecast was being de-emphasized to free up time to develop the scenarios.

Martin Weale, a former external MPC member, warned that dropping the “best collective judgment” may result in less rigorous policymaking by discouraging the minority on the committee from getting involved in the forecast process. Bernanke said in the conclusions to his review in April last year that “at a minimum these discussions discipline policymakers.”

“It brought the committee together and got everyone thinking about what’s our collective view as a sort of counterpoise to the importance of reporting individual views,” Weale said.

Saunders agreed that moving to majority agreement for a reasonable baseline “may diminish the valuable interaction and debate among MPC members.”

