Canadian, European space agencies reaffirm relations amid political, economic anxiety

Canada Space Agency president Lisa Campbell, left, and director general of the European Space Agency (ESA) Josef Aschbacher display their signed reaffirmations of the Canada-European Space Agency Cooperation Agreement in Longueuil, Que., on Friday, June 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

LONGUEUIL — The Canadian and European space agencies say economic and geopolitical turmoil are forcing them to work closer together.

Leaders at both organizations signed a joint statement today at Canadian Space Agency headquarters south of Montreal reaffirming their co-operation.

Josef Aschbacher, director general of the European Space Agency, says space programs are having to contend with economic uncertainty and global conflicts.

His visit comes as the United States is pressuring NATO members to increase their spending on defence — a sector of the economy that is tightly linked to space.

As well, Aschbacher says the United States’ space agency — NASA — could be facing deep budget cuts.

Canadian Space Agency president Lisa Campbell says that in uncertain times it’s important to reaffirm relationships with like-minded allies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.