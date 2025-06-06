ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. money market fund inflows surge on caution over tariffs

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

U.S. money market funds witnessed huge inflows in the week ended June 4 as investor caution over a rise in U.S. tariffs on steel imports, uncertainties over U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade disputes with China and a crucial employment report on Friday, boosted demand for safer investment avenues.

According to LSEG Lipper data, U.S. investors bought a net US$66.24 billion worth of money market funds during the week, registering their largest weekly net purchase since December 4, 2024.

At the same time, riskier equity funds faced a net $7.42 billion worth of weekly outflows, sharply higher than approximately $5.39 billion worth of net disposals in the prior week.

The small-cap segment witnessed a net $2.99 billion worth of drawdowns, the highest for a week since April 30. Outflows from multi-cap, mid-cap and large-cap funds stood at $2.13 billion, $1.05 billion and $962 million, respectively.

Sectoral funds, meanwhile, experienced a minor $136 million worth of inflows with investors adding a net $1.15 billion into tech, and $309 million into consumer staples, while withdrawing nearly $1.16 billion from financials.

Weekly net inflows into U.S. bond funds, meanwhile, cooled to a four-week low of $4.8 billion during the week.

Despite the weaker demand in the broader segment, the short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds turned popular, grossing a net $3.98 billion- the highest since November 2024- worth of inflows during the week.

Inflation-protected funds and general domestic taxable fixed income funds also attracted a significant $634 million and $505 million, worth of inflows.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)