Canada cautions citizens in Qatar after U.S. issues shelter-in-place recommendation

Canada says citizens in Qatar should maintain a high degree of caution following a U.S. Embassy shelter-in-place recommendation.

“The security situation in the region could deteriorate significantly without notice,” reads the notice from Global Affairs Canada. “There are reports of military debris falling in various locations.”

On Monday, witnesses in Qatar described hearing explosions and seeing what appeared to be missiles.

CTV News has reached out to the department on whether Canadians should follow the lead of the U.S. and also shelter in place.

Qatar, a country located across the Persian Gulf from Iran, is home to the Al Udeid Air Base – the largest U.S. military base in the Mideast. The base houses approximately 10,000 U.S. troops and could be a potential target. Qatar temporarily closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats of Iranian retaliation, the foreign ministry said.

The U.S. struck three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend, wading into a renewed conflict between the latter and Israel, which also struck Iranian structures on Monday.

Trump said Saturday on Truth Social that any retaliation by Iran would be met with “force far greater than what was witnessed tonight.”

The U.K. is also advising citizens in Qatar to shelter in place until further notice.

More details to come. With files from AFP and The Associated Press.