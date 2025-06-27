Canadian tourist dead in Dominican Republic, local officials say

A Canadian tourist has died in the Dominican Republic, the country’s civil defence agency tells CTV News.

Dorian Christian MacDonald, 33, had been staying alone at a hotel in Puerto Plata on the island’s north coast. Authorities say he had been walking on a beach at 2 a.m. local time Friday, June 20.

About an hour later, a 911 call was placed reporting a person was missing on the beach, according to civil defence, a government body that assists local law enforcement with co-ordination and naval operations.

Civil defence and police personnel descended to the area and found his body in the water during high tide at 4:15 a.m.

Reached by CTV News via email, a Global Affairs Canada (GAC) spokesperson would only confirm the department is “aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in the Dominican Republic,” but “due to privacy considerations, no further information may be disclosed.”

She also said GAC is in contact with local officials and providing consular assistance to the family.