Michael Madsen, actor of ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘Reservoir Dogs’ fame, dead at 67

Actor Michael Madsen, a stoic actor who worked with Quentin Tarantino among other directors in various acclaimed films from the 1980s onward, has died, according to his publicist Liz Rodriguez. He was 67.

Rodriguez told CNN that Madsen had a cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in his Malibu home Thursday morning.

“Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many,” said a joint statement from his managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith of Bohemia Entertainment)and Rodriguez.

Sgt. Jauregui, watch commander for LASD Lost Hills Station confirmed to CNN Thursday that deputies responded to Madsen’s home in Malibu this morning and found him deceased.

“Deputies responded to his home this morning where he was found unresponsive. LA county fire responded and he was pronounced deceased at 8:25 AM local time. No foul play, appeared to be natural causes,” Sgt. Jauregui told CNN.

Madsen was a prolific dramatic actor best known for his work in several of Tarantino’s films, including “Reservoir Dogs,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and the “Kill Bill” films.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.