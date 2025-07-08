U.S. banning Chinese investors from purchasing farmland

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that the United States would start restricting purchases of farmland by Chinese nationals and other “foreign adversaries,” citing security concerns.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the move was needed to address what she called a “massive threat” to national security.

Foreign purchases of US farmland were being used as “weapons to be turned against us,” Rollins said, unveiling the National Farm Security Action Plan along with other cabinet officials.

“We see it again and again, from Chinese Communist acquisition of American farmland to criminal exploitation of our system of agriculture,” she said.

“American agriculture is not just about feeding our families but about protecting our nation and standing up to foreign adversaries who are buying our farmland,” she added.

China ranks number 20 on a list of foreign owners of agricultural land, holding 112,234 hectares at the end of 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Rollins said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump also planned to “claw back what has already been purchased by China and other foreign adversaries.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon would ban sales to “foreign adversaries” of farmland located near U.S. military bases.

“As someone who’s charged with leading the Defense Department, I want to know who owns the land around our bases,” Hegseth said. “It’s common sense.”

“No longer can foreign adversaries assume we aren’t watching,” he said.

Among the largest Chinese owners of U.S. farmland is Smithfield Foods, which was purchased by a Chinese company, WH Group, in 2013.