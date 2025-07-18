Trump says big trade deals to be announced soon

U.S. President Donald Trump listens with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, right, during a lunch with African leaders at the White House in Washington on July 9, 2025. (Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. government has some “big” trade deals to announce soon.

“When I send out the paper that you’re paying 35 per cent or 40 per cent tariffs, that’s a deal,” he said at the signing of a bill to create a regulatory framework for U.S.-dollar-pegged cryptocurrency tokens, or so-called “stablecoins.”

“Then they’ll call and see if they can make a little bit different kind of a deal, like opening up their country to trade.”

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, writing by Maiya Keidan)