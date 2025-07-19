Belgium probes death of Canadian who fell ill at Tomorrowland festival

People listen to DJs Odymel and Pegassi performing at the Tomorrowland music festival in Boom, Belgium, Friday, July 18, 2025, two days after a huge fire on Wednesday severely damaged the main stage, rear. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

Belgian authorities said Saturday they have opened an investigation into the death of a Canadian woman who fell ill at Tomorrowland, one of the world’s largest electronic music festivals.

The Antwerp prosecutor’s office told AFP they were looking to establish what caused the death of the 35-year-old, one of tens of thousands of festival-goers who attended the event’s opening night on Friday.

The event’s organisers said the woman became unwell at the festival, which is held in Boom, near Antwerp, and “received first aid on site” before being transferred to hospital, where she later died.

“This morning, we were saddened to learn of her death. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and loved ones,” said Tomorrowland spokeswoman Debby Wilmsen.

Featuring scores of DJs including David Guetta, Lost Frequencies and Charlotte de Witte, Tomorrowland draws electronic music enthusiasts from all over the world.

Around 400,000 people are expected to attend over two weekends.

The event was initially thrown into doubt this week after a fire destroyed its main stage. But organisers speedily put in place an “alternative setup”, and the festival went ahead as planned.