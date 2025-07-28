Brazil in talks with TPG, Brookfield over US$4 billion climate finance push: Reuters exclusive

Brazil is in talks with global investors including TPG and Brookfield to raise nearly US$4 billion for climate-focused projects, as it ramps up a green finance push ahead of hosting the COP30 climate summit in November.

Led by state development bank BNDES, the move is the latest attempt by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government to encourage private-sector investment in the climate agenda of Latin America’s largest economy amid rising fiscal pressure.

“Together with BNDES we are talking to some of the biggest asset managers like Brookfield and TPG and others that could be partners in the funds,” Tatiana Rosito, Brazil’s Secretary for International Affairs at the finance ministry, told Reuters.

Under the plan, due to be formally launched in August with a public call for investment, BNDES will provide 5 billion reais ($906.3 million) in seed capital, said two sources with knowledge of the matter, both of whom requested anonymity given the confidential nature of the discussions.

BNDES has been holding early-stage talks with dozens of domestic and international firms to gauge appetite for the effort, the sources said. Selected managers will be expected to raise three times the amount committed by the bank, bringing total funding to 20 billion reais ($3.63 billion), they added.

BNDES did not respond to a request for comment.

Brookfield and TPG are among the biggest investors in companies and projects focused on helping the world shift to a low-carbon economy, and both are working closely with Alterra, the world’s largest private climate-focused investment fund.

Alterra was launched during the COP28 climate talks in Dubai in 2023 with an initial commitment of $30 billion from the United Arab Emirates government. Brookfield and TPG are both running funds seeded by Alterra that can invest in countries like Brazil.

Other firms approached by BNDES include BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, with more than $12 trillion in assets, impact investor Just Climate, growth private equity investor Lightrock and local firms including Patria, Vinci and Perfin.

All declined to comment.

The push for private investment comes as some richer countries cut development finance, including the administration of climate-skeptic U.S. President Donald Trump.

Brazil has already issued sovereign bonds that tie the use of proceeds to its sustainability agenda, while the Eco Invest Brazil Program aims to reduce the risk of projects, for example around currency volatility, to make it easier for private sector investors to join in.

The government last year also launched its Climate and Ecological Transformation Investment Platform to connect investors with projects in sectors including forest conservation, greening heavy industry and energy storage.

Monies raised in the upcoming capital call would not be limited to emerging industries, though, and could also support more mature sectors such as wind and solar power, one of the sources said.

The bank expects to receive proposals from asset managers by the end of October. Final selection is likely in the first quarter of 2026, with capital ready for deployment by mid-year, the source added.

By Simon Jessop, Marcela Ayres and Virginia Furness

Editing by Kirsten Donovan