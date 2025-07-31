ADVERTISEMENT

Trump increases tariff on Canada to 35%, White House says

By Reuters

Updated

Published

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35 per cent from 25 per cent on all products not covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, the White House said.

Goods transshipped to another country to evade the new tariffs will be subject to a transshipment levy of 40 per cent, according to a White House fact sheet.

The increased tariff, which the White House said was the result of Canada’s “continued inaction and retaliation,” comes after Trump told reporters that Prime Minister Mark Carney reached out ahead of an Aug. 1 tariff deadline, but no conversations between the two took place.

Trump has warned that any country that does not strike a deal with the U.S. before Friday will be subjected to higher tariffs imposed on goods.

“We haven’t spoken to Canada today. He’s (Carney) called and we’ll, we’ll see,” Trump told reporters during an event at the White House before the 35 per cent rate was announced.

Carney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Canadian leader previously said trade talks with Washington had been constructive, but the talks may not conclude by the deadline. Talks between the two countries were at an intense phase, he added, but a deal that would remove all U.S. tariffs was unlikely.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said it would be “very hard” for the U.S. and Canada to strike a deal after Ottawa moved toward recognizing Palestinian statehood. He said later on Thursday, however, that he did not view the move as “a deal breaker” in trade talks.

“Well, they have to pay a fair rate - that’s all. It’s very simple. They have been charging very, very high tariffs to our farmers, some over 200 per cent and they’ve been treating our farmers very badly,” Trump said when asked about negotiations.

He added that while he loves Canada, it has treated the United States “very badly” for years.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Trump could reconsider the tariff if Carney “starts turning on the charm and if he takes off his retaliation.