Lebanon says Israeli strike kills five, wounds 10

Lebanon said an Israeli strike on the country’s east on Thursday killed at least five people, in the latest attack despite a November ceasefire in a war with militant group Hezbollah.

“The Israeli strike on Masnaa Road resulted in a preliminary toll of five deaths and ten injuries,” the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement. The state-run National News Agency reported that the strike hit a vehicle in the area, near a border crossing with Syria.

The reported strike came as Lebanon’s government was discussing Hezbollah’s disarmament.