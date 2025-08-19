El Salvador schools to require military-style inspections

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, greets El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele as Bukele arrives at the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

El Salvador’s new education minister Karla Trigueros -- a military officer with a flair for camouflage -- ordered the country’s public schools on Monday to mandate “clean uniforms” and “appropriate haircuts” for students.

Trigueros was appointed by President Nayib Bukele on Friday, to the open dismay of teachers’ unions, who warned against the “militarization” of education.

“Within the framework of strengthening discipline, order, and the personal presentation of the student community,” schools must enforce strict compliance with the new norms, Trigueros wrote in a memo to school principals, which she posted to social media platform X.

Since her appointment, Trigueros has visited schools around the country wearing her camouflage military uniform.

Her new memorandum indicates that, starting August 20, principals must greet students daily at the entrance gates of the country’s more than 5,100 public schools.

Principals are called on to conduct inspections and ensure students attend classes with “clean and orderly uniforms,” “appropriate haircuts,” and enter campuses “with a respectful greeting.”

Bukele shared Trigueros’ social media post, adding: “To build the El Salvador we dream of, it is clear that we must completely transform our educational system.”

Teachers’ union Salvadoran Teachers’ Front posted to Facebook on Friday to voice disapproval.

“We are concerned that the already exorbitant abuses of power against students will increase, or that workplace abuse against teachers will worsen,” the union wrote.

Bukele, who took office in 2019 and was reelected in 2024, enjoys popularity for his “war” against gangs, which has reduced criminal violence to historic lows.

Many Salvadoran schools were plagued by gang harassment.

More than 1.2 million students, from kindergarten through high school, attend public school in El Salvador.