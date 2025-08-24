‘Putin can be stopped:’ PM Carney delivers Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Mark Carney, middle, walks with Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, left, as he arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Mark Carney told Ukrainians that peace will come, and “Canada will be there” when it does, in a speech to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.

Attending as the guest of honour alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv’s Sophia Square, Carney described the war with Russia as a “maniacal quest to recreate a history that itself was filled with injustice.”

“Putin has broken his word repeatedly, from Minsk to this morning. Putin has caused this terrible tragedy that has claimed the lives of millions. Putin menaces your skies, threatens your cities, destroys your fields. Putin has stolen your children. But Putin can be stopped. Russia’s economy is weakening. He is becoming more isolated. And our alliance is hardening,” Carney told the crowd.

The prime minister also offered a new breakdown of the additional $2 billion in support Canada pledged during June’s G7 summit.

The money will count towards Canada’s commitment to reach the NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP.

More than half will go towards buying military equipment for Ukraine, including armoured vehicles, drones and ammunition. Some of those funds include investing in Canadian-made drones.

About $680 million will be for a NATO package of military equipment made by the United States, including for air defence capabilities. In July, NATO’s Secretary General and U.S. President Donald Trump announced the initiative, with a call for NATO members to fund these $500M U.S. packages, which “include capabilities that the United States can provide in greater volumes than Europe and Canada alone,” according to a NATO press release.

Canada is also contributing $31M in humanitarian aid. The biggest portion, $12.75M, will go towards delivering emergency food assistance with the World Food Programme.

In his speech, Carney once again referred to Trump as a “transformative” leader.

“I applaud the leadership of the transformative U.S. President Donald Trump in creating the possibilities for peace,” he said.

Carney’s speech also referenced former U.S. president Ronald Reagan and the line he famously used about Russia: “trust, but verify.”

Carney said it’s not just about “trust but verify” – it’s now about “deter and fortify.”

“When peace comes, we must fortify Ukraine by rebuilding your cities, expanding your industries, developing your resources, in creating the foundations for true prosperity. And when that peace comes, and it will come — that day will come — Canada will be there,” Carney said.

Canada is participating in conversations about future security guarantees with the Coalition of the Willing, a group of 30 nations supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Speaking on background ahead of the trip, a Canadian government official said Canada is not excluding the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine in an eventual ceasefire.