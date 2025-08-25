In Warsaw, Carney expected to advance trade, defence talks with Poland

Prime Minister Mark Carney boards a government plane as he departs for Poland, Germany and Latvia from the airport in Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

WARSAW — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Warsaw today and is expected to press for deeper ties with his Polish counterpart.

The day will kick off with Carney greeting Canadian Armed Forces soldiers stationed in Europe.

Later, Carney is scheduled to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The two leaders are expected to move forward on a strategic partnership between Canada and Poland focusing on trade, defence and energy.

Carney started his latest Europe trip with an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday to mark the country’s Independence Day.

Tomorrow he’s set to meet with officials and business leaders in Germany, before wrapping up the trip in Latvia on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press