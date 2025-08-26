Canada eyes deeper energy ties with Germany through critical minerals partnership

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz shake hands following a joint media availability at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

BERLIN, Germany — Canada is signing a critical minerals partnership with Germany that encourages the joint public financing of natural resources projects.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says for too long, key Canadian minerals such as nickel and cobalt have gone underdeveloped while China and Russia dominate the global critical minerals market.

Carney says the two countries also aim to closely co-operate in energy, including on liquefied natural gas and hydrogen energy.

Carney is currently on a five-day trip through Europe and will meet with German business leaders later on today.

When the prime minister met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz this morning, the two world leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine.

The two agreed that no decisions about the war-torn country’s future should be made without Ukraine on board.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025