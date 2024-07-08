Cameroon’s Biya to Extend MP Mandates, Quash Opposition in Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Cameroon’s parliament started deliberating a bill that aims to extend lawmakers’ mandates by a year, a move that may technically wipe out any opposition in the 2025 presidential election.

The extension of terms to March 30, 2026, aims to “lighten the electoral calendar” that includes presidential, parliamentary, municipal and regional council elections, parliament said in an emailed statement Monday.

President Paul Biya’s Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement holds 152 of the 180 seats in parliament, facilitating the passage of the bill. The president, who is 91, is Africa’s second-longest-serving leader, having held the position since 1982.

Cameroon’s opposition has never been able to effectively unite and unseat Biya, who was prime minister for seven years before he was president. His closest challenge came in the country’s first democratic elections a decade later, when the Anglophone politician John Fru Ndi won more than a third of the vote. Since then, Biya has always secured at least 70% of the vote.

Opposition candidate Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement was the runner-up in the last election in 2018. Last week Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji accused him and Cabral Libii, who was nominated as president in the vote six years ago, of promoting disorder.

Atanga Nji’s comments “sound like indications that he intends to make things difficult” for Kamto and Libii in next year’s election, François Conradie, lead political economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a note.

Politicians in Biya’s party “are focusing their energies on intimidating Mr. Kamto and Mr. Libii, but we think more cohesive factions within the party will form soon,” Conradie said.

