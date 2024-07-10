Macron Seeks Broad Majority to Shut Out Far Left, Far Right

Emmanuel Macron, France's president, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Monday, June 24, 2024. In the days after Macrons surprise call for an election to renew the National Assembly two weeks ago, his allies have taken to the air waves to speak of the dangers of the far right or the far left coming into power.

(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron called on parties that represent “republican forces” to build a broad majority from the political center after snap elections left France with a divided parliament and no obvious path toward a stable government.

In his first substantive statement on the deadlock caused by his surprise decision to call the ballot — made in a letter published in France’s regional press on Wednesday — Macron said that although the far right won the first round with almost 11 million votes, “you clearly refused to let them enter government.” His definition of appropriate parties also de facto excluded the far-left France Unbowed.

“I call on all political forces that recognize themselves in republican institutions, the rule of law, parliamentarianism, a European orientation and the defense of French independence, to engage in sincere and loyal dialog to build a solid majority, necessarily diverse, for the country,” Macron said.

He acknowledged that the elections had demonstrated “a clear demand for change and for power-sharing,” and so obliged such political groups “to build a broad-based partnership.”

Macron isn’t currently in France, having gone to meet with other NATO leaders at the military alliance’s summit in Washington. He left behind a cacophonous group of self-appointed candidates vying to become prime minister, after Sunday’s second round produced a complex split in the National Assembly that sets the stage for very un-French deal-making to try to form a lasting governing coalition.

In the letter, the president said that he would wait to name a prime minister in order to give the discussions a chance to bear fruit. In the interim, the current government will continue to operate, he wrote.

While the New Popular Front — which includes the Socialists, the Greens and the far-left France Unbowed — has the most lawmakers in the lower house of parliament, it’s more than 100 seats short of an outright majority in the 577-seat National Assembly. No other parties, including Macron’s, have any clear path to a majority either.

That has left Macron in the role of potential king-maker. While it appeared that he might look either to the center-left or to the center-right to try construct a workable government with enough members to survive, he instead appears to be trying to court both at the same time, betting that it might produce a majority. It’s a gambit he tried in 2022 though it didn’t work for him then.

Macron’s letter was promptly attacked by the left-wing alliance, including France Unbowed’s Jean-Luc Melenchon who said “enough” in a tweet. Marine Tondelier from the Greens urged Macron to “accept” the result of the vote and “call on the party leaders of the New Popular Front to ask us to nominate a prime minister and a government.”

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the far-right National Rally’s Marine Le Pen called the whole affair a “circus.”

