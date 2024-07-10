New York’s Lieutenant Governor Urges Biden to End Reelection Bid

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Lieutenant governor of New York Antonio Delgado speaks at a Get Out The Vote rally on November 5, 2022 in New York City. Former President Bill Clinton joined Gov. Kathy Hochul along with other democrats on the ticket at a New York GOTV rally. Hochul holds a slim lead in the polls against Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, one of the state’s most prominent Democrats, called on Joe Biden to step aside Wednesday, becoming the latest elected official to call for the president to end his reelection bid.

While Biden deserves “our eternal gratitude for what he has accomplished,” Delgado said in a social media post, “He can add to his legacy, showing his strength and grace, by ending his campaign and making room for a new leader.”

Delgado is second in line to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who came out strongly in support of Biden days after his disastrous debate with former President Donald Trump. The performance exacerbated concerns over the 81-year-old’s health and ability to beat Trump, who’s 78, this November.

“President Joe Biden is in it to win it,” Hochul said July 3 after a meeting Biden held with Democratic governors from around the country. “We feel very confident in his abilities,” Hochul said.

Delgado, who’s held his position since 2022, is among a small but growing number of Democrats who’ve publicly called on Biden to step aside, ahead of the Democratic National Convention in August, including New York Congressman Pat Ryan, who issued a public call for Biden to relinquish the nomination earlier Wednesday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.