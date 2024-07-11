France to Extend Current Unemployment Rules Until End Sept: AFP

(Bloomberg) -- The French government is planning to extend the country’s current unemployment benefit rules until September 30, Agence France-Presse reported Thursday.
The plan was laid out in a a decree proposal that was sent to the country’s unions Wednesday and seen by AFP, the agency reported.
The French government previously intended to cut French jobless benefits in a bid to advance President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms and get people back into the workforce. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal decided last month to suspend the implementation of the unpopular change.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.