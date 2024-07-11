France to Extend Current Unemployment Rules Until End Sept: AFP

Office workers in La Defense financial district of Paris, France, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The French government has set aside tens of billions of euros to shield businesses and households as the cost of French power jumped to a fresh record. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The French government is planning to extend the country’s current unemployment benefit rules until September 30, Agence France-Presse reported Thursday.

The plan was laid out in a a decree proposal that was sent to the country’s unions Wednesday and seen by AFP, the agency reported.

The French government previously intended to cut French jobless benefits in a bid to advance President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms and get people back into the workforce. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal decided last month to suspend the implementation of the unpopular change.

