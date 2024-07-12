Budapest Mayor Wins, Foiling Orban’s Effort to Seize Capital

(Bloomberg) -- Budapest’s liberal mayor secured a second term in office after a court-mandated recount confirmed his victory over a rival endorsed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The lead for Gergely Karacsony, who has led the Hungarian capital since 2019, grew from a razor-thin 41 votes to 293 after the recount, with more than 700,000 votes cast, the country’s election board said. His opponent was David Vitezy, a transportation expert who has served in Orban’s government.

The victory foils Orban’s effort to wrest control of liberal-leaning Budapest, a city of 1.8 million and the biggest prize in local elections held across the country last month.

The last-minute withdrawal of the candidate from Orban’s ruling party and the premier’s decision to endorse Vitezy — who had been backed by another party — created confusion that led to a spike in invalid votes, since ballot papers had already been printed by the time of Fidesz’s change of plan.

Karacsony’s second term as mayor will start in October.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.