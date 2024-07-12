French Left Struggles to Unite to Solve Prime Minister Puzzle

A French flag above the National Assembly building in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The legislative election vote created a complex split in the National Assembly, which opens the door to unprecedented deal-making to form a ruling coalition.

(Bloomberg) -- The left-wing parties that banded together to win the biggest number of seats in France’s snap election are struggling to unite to come up with a candidate for prime minister.

Whatever name the New Popular Front finally puts forward may be less important than the extent of their internal disagreements, however, since they provide an opening for others, including President Emmanuel Macron’s group, to try to peel away more moderate members.

“We are at a moment, when things are a little blocked, that it has to open up, we need to propose different solutions,” Green party head Marine Tondelier said on RMC radio on Friday. She said that could include someone from outside the leftist alliance, which is made up primarily of Socialists, Greens, the far-left France Unbowed and Communists.

France has been plunged into political paralysis since the election on Sunday ended with the National Assembly split among three main factions after voters thwarted the far right’s bid to take power. The New Popular Front is the biggest of those — ahead of Macron’s centrist party and its allies, and Marine Le Pen’s National Front — but it remains far short of an outright majority.

While parties on both the left and right have spurned Macron’s call for a broad coalition, some form of alliance among differing political groups would be necessary to get anywhere close to having enough seats to form a stable government.

Underlining the differences within the left, lawmaker Manuel Bompard said on TF1 television on Friday that the prime minister should come from the party with the most seats within the alliance, which appears to be his France Unbowed, though parliamentary groups won’t be finalized until next week. He also declined to put a timetable on discussions.

Both he and Tondelier said they continued to reject Macron’s appeal, contained in a letter published in regional newspapers, for “republican forces” to rally together to form a governing coalition. This de facto excluded the National Rally and France Unbowed.

Under the French constitution, Macron has the prerogative to appoint the prime minister, but the ability of parliament to topple the government makes the choice delicate. The president said he’d wait to name a prime minister in order to give discussions among parties a chance to bear fruit.

According to Karl Olive, a member of parliament from Macron’s party, the current situation may last for some time. “Gabriel Attal is prime minister, maybe he will be for a few weeks yet,” Olive said on CNews television. He added that Macron had implied that he could stay in place until after the Paralympic games. Those end on Sept. 8.

A poll by Odoxa and Backbone Consulting for Le Figaro newspaper showed 43% of respondents favor a coalition government. This compared with 29% who would prefer a technocratic administration. Around 43% backed the idea of Macron’s group allying with the left, but without France Unbowed.

