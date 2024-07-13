Dozens Killed in Israeli Attempt to Take Down Top Hamas Leader Chief

(Bloomberg) -- Israel targeted Mohammed Deif and Rafa Salama, two of the alleged masterminds behind the Oct. 7 attacks, in a deadly air strike in the Khan Younis area of Gaza, according to an Israeli official.

At least 71 people died and another 289 were injured in the attack, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

Military chief Deif ranks second only to Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ top leader in Gaza; Salama is the commander of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade.

The official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, couldn’t confirm whether Deif and Salama were injured or killed in the strike early Saturday morning.

On its X account, the IDF said that “two senior Hamas terrorists and additional terrorists” had hidden among civilians in the area. It didn’t give the names of the Hamas operatives.

Witnesses said the air strikes targeted a building in the Mawasi area and surrounding tent camps west of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the Gaza strip, where displaced Palestinians have taken shelter following IDF operations in Rafah and other parts of the strip.

Separately, Yoav Gallant, Israeli defense minister, said he held an operational situation assessment with the IDF Chief of the General Staff and director of the ISA (Shin Bet) on Saturday.

Local media reported that Israel has stepped up alertness in case of retaliation from Hamas or Iran-backed Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

The Israeli official said that the IDF struck a fenced, open area that was a Hamas-run compound, in which Deif and Salama were believed to be located. The strike carried out based on high-quality intelligence gathered by the IDF and ISA that aimed to target militants alone, the official said.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the location of the compound “demonstrates Hamas’ cynical use of the civilian population. They have used the humanitarian area to hide but we attacked what we knew was a Hamas compound in this area and that alone.”

Hamas - which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US and the EU - denied Israel’s claims that it was targeting group leaders. The group called the strike an “unprecedented and dangerous escalation.”

Israel launched a punishing war against Hamas in Gaza following the Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel in which almost 1,200 people killed and 250 abducted – 120 of whom are still being held in Gaza.

Hamas, which does not differentiate between civilians and militants, says that over 38,000 people were killed in the war. Hamas is a designated terror group by the US and the EU.

