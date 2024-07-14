Hamas Denies Report It’s Pulling Out of Gaza Cease Fire Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Hamas denied it’s pulling out of cease fire talks, a day after an Israeli air strike on Gaza aimed at killing two top Hamas officials left at least 90 people dead and 300 injured.

Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, described as “baseless” an AFP report that the group will quit the talks. Israel’s latest “escalation” had been engineered to “block the way to reaching an agreement,” he added in a brief statement.

Earlier, AFP cited an official saying that Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh had told international mediators Qatar and Egypt that the organization would halt negotiations due to Israel’s “lack of seriousness, continued policy of procrastination and obstruction, and the ongoing massacres against unarmed civilians.”

Separately, another Hamas official told the news service that military chief Mohammed Deif, a target of Saturday’s strike in the Khan Younis area of the central Gaza Strip, was alive. “Commander Mohammed Deif is well and directly overseeing” the operations of the Hamas military wing, said the official, who wasn’t identified.

There’s been no confirmation on the fate of Rafa Salama, the other target of the strike. Deif and Salama, commander of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade, are two of the alleged masterminds behind the Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel in which almost 1,200 people killed and 250 abducted – 120 of whom are still being held in Gaza.

President Joe Biden put forward the cease-fire proposal in late May, describing a three-phase approach that would lead to a permanent end to the conflict, now into its tenth month. He said it had Israel’s full support — something that Israeli officials backed away from at the time.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union.

Earlier in July, a person familiar with the matter said Hamas had dropped its objections over the US-backed cease-fire proposal to halt the Gaza conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said a delegation was headed back to the region.

In a news conference Saturday evening, Netanyahu suggested that he didn’t believe the strike would be a setback for the long-running talks.

Netanyahu said he stands by the outlines of the US-backed cease-fire proposal. But he contended Hamas has requested more changes, and that Israel remains committed to several goals, including the right to meet its war aims and the release of as many live hostages in the first phase of a three-stage deal.

Israel launched a punishing war against Hamas following the Oct. 7 attacks. More than 38,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, which doesn’t distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths.

