Melania Trump Says Courage, Common Sense Should Unite Americans

(Bloomberg) -- Courage and common sense must ascend and unite Americans in spite of opposing political opinions, Melania Trump said in a statement Sunday.

The former first lady issued her comments after Donald Trump was attacked at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump said he was shot in the right ear, a harrowing episode that shook the US presidential campaign and drew bipartisan condemnation of political violence.

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” she said in a statement.

She called on Americans to insist that respect fills the cornerstone of relationships again.

“I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide,” she said. “Thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family.”

