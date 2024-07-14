Trump Sticks to Plans to Attend RNC Convention After Shooting

A monitor displays news from former US President Donald Trump's rally, ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Former President Donald Trump is being evaluated at a medical facility but is "fine" after an incident where he was rushed off stage during rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, his campaign said.

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump confirmed he’ll attend the Republican National Convention next week, despite being injured in a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th president of the United States,” according to a statement from Trump campaign and RNC officials on Saturday.

The four-day convention is likely to come with heightened security after the shooting, which authorities are investigating as an assassination attempt.

The incident on Saturday evening resulted in the deaths of one attendee and the suspected shooter. Two other bystanders were critically hurt. Trump’s campaign said he is doing “fine” after being shot in the right ear while speaking at the rally.

In response to the incident, law enforcement at all levels - federal, state and local — are ramping up security protocols ahead of the convention, CBS News reported. Plans include expanding the perimeter at the RNC venue and creating buffer zones around events.

The convention, set to open Monday, will mark Trump’s official nomination as the GOP presidential candidate. He also is expected to announce his running mate during the event.

Previously announced security measures by the US Secret Service indicated the convention would have two perimeters. An outer zone would allow some pedestrian access with vehicle-screening checkpoints. A more restrictive inner perimeter would be limited to credentialed personnel or ticket holders.

Some firearms may be allowed within the outer perimeter, according to officials, as Wisconsin is an open-carry state.

The RNC Milwaukee Host Committee, which offered condolences for the victims at the Trump rally, said late Saturday that the convention was set to kick off.

“Guests have already begun to arrive in Wisconsin, and we look forward to working with the Republican National Committee to welcome everyone to Milwaukee this week,” the committee said.

The incident may influence preparations for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

In a post on X, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he was closely monitoring the situation, as he thanked the Secret Service for their quick response.

“Violence is never the answer in our democracy,” Pritzker said.

--With assistance from Elizabeth Campbell.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.