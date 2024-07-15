Donald Trump’s Running Mate Won’t Be Marco Rubio

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump will not pick Florida Senator Marco Rubio to be his running mate, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump said he plans to announce his running mate selection Monday as the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee. The potential legal challenges of having two people on the ticket from the same state complicated Rubio’s case, according to a person familiar with the talks who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Trump last week said Rubio, along with Ohio Senator JD Vance and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, are among the four or five candidates he is considering. Reuters first reported that Trump had informed Rubio he would not be joining him on the ticket.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.