Trump Campaign GoFundMe for Victims of Attack Raises $3 Million

(Bloomberg) -- A GoFundMe effort set up by the Trump campaign to assist victims and families of those shot in the apparent assassination attempt Saturday night has raised more than $3.5 million from over 50,000 donations.

The largest contributors - donating $50,000 each - include singer Kid Rock and Dana White, supporters of Donald Trump’s presidential bid. The Heritage Foundation - which has coordinated Project 2025, described as an agenda for Trump’s second term - also gave $50,000, a foundation spokesman said.

Onetime Trump rival and now supporter Vivek Ramaswamy and Nicole Shanahan, who is the vice presidential candidate on the ticket with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., also contributed.

One person was killed and two others were critically wounded in the Butler County, Pennsylvania attack Saturday that left Trump lightly injured.

Authorities identified the dead man as Corey Comperatore, 50, a former fire chief who dove to protect his family, the Associated Press reported. David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were wounded. Both were listed in stable condition as of Sunday.

The GoFundMe page says the effort is authorized by Trump for those killed or wounded and that all the donations “will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover.” It didn’t specify how the money would be allocated. A GoFundMe spokesman confirmed it had verified the effort.

Andrew Keys, who is part of Darma Capital, focused on digital asset risk management and blockchain technology, gave $10,000.

