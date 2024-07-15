Zelenskiy Says Weighing Cabinet Overhaul as War Drags On

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he’s considering a cabinet overhaul as the war-battered nation confronts the fallout of its energy system and slow deliveries to the front line.

“We are talking about cabinet replacements,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters in Kyiv on Monday. He declined to elaborate amid widespread speculation that he may swap out Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Ukrainian leader said that regaining the initiative on the battlefield will be difficult — and said the US election turbulence had weakened the country’s position. Kyiv is securing enough support to hold its ground, but not enough to defeat Russia, he said.

Ukrainian troops had made progress in halting the Kremlin’s new front north of Kharkiv, the country’s No. 2 city, but the military situation in the east was more critical, Zelenskiy said.

The Ukrainian president signaled his openness to having a Russian representative take part in a subsequent summit after more than 100 delegations gathered in Switzerland last month, though excluded Moscow. That meeting fell short of its goal of rallying nations from the Global South, including China, India, Brazil and South Africa.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.