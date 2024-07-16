Brazil’s  Lula Plans to Forgo Structural Spending Cuts Sought by Investors

(Bloomberg) -- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s plans to meet Brazil’s fiscal target are set to disappoint those who may be expecting structural cuts to spending.

The 25.9 billion reais ($4.8 billion) in proposed cuts for 2025 will all derive from an audit of social programs where irregularities are suspected, according to two government officials with knowledge of the matter. No additional savings are planned so far, the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss the strategy.

The spending review was announced by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad in early July after weeks of market turmoil largely fueled by Lula, who had repeatedly raised questions about the need to cut expenditures. The leftist president has long opposed measures he sees as hindering his ability to improve living standards for Brazilians, particularly the poor.

Since Haddad’s announcement, which he said was authorized by Lula, the Brazilian real has gained more than 2%. The benchmark Ibovespa stock index has risen for eight straight days until Monday.

“It is low-hanging fruit. It is obvious that there is easy money in this review because there are benefits being paid irregularly,” said Gabriel Barros, chief economist at ARX Investimentos. “It’s positive because at least the government realized the obvious.”

Yet there are no signs Lula plans additional cuts. He has vowed to keep in place rules that all but ensure a large social spending expansion over the years — including above-inflation increases to the minimum wage that is used as a base for the adjustment of social benefits.

Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha — a top Lula adviser — has signaled the government only wants short-term cuts in outlays to comply with fiscal rules through 2026 and not ambitious reforms related to income and spending, according to a person with direct knowledge of his thinking.

Spokespeople for Lula and Padilha didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

“Structural measures would be necessary,” said Carlos Kawall, founding partner at Oriz Partners and a former Treasury secretary. “There is dynamic growth in mandatory expenditures, and you need to decide whether it is sustainable or not.”

The scope of Haddad’s spending revision is becoming clearer ahead of a closely-watched report on 2024 public spending and income, which is expected to be published on July 22. Investors estimate that, together with the report, the administration will need to announce the freezing of some expenditures to meet its goal of reducing the primary fiscal deficit, which excludes interest payments.

Haddad has left open the possibility that the spending audit could be brought forward if needed to comply with 2024 fiscal rules. He also said there is potential of a larger impact of around 50 billion reais from the social program review.

Whether the recent market gains will be sustainable or not will depend on how the government implements the findings of its social program review.

“The government has to deliver the cut properly, and then the market will price it in assets,” said Barros, from ARX Investimentos. “What is priced so far is the intention.”

--With assistance from Josue Leonel.

