California Bans Schools From Telling Parents About Gender Change

(Bloomberg) -- California became the first US state to ban school districts from requiring teachers to notify parents about changes to a student’s sexual orientation and gender identity.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed the law, AB 1955, following a contentious and emotional debate in the Democratic-controlled state legislature. The measure forbids school staff from informing parents or any other person if their child’s gender identification changes without permission from the child. It also bars districts from punishing employees who support a student’s rights.

The legislation was introduced after some conservative California school districts implemented rules that require teachers to inform parents if their child identifies as transgender or goes by a different name or pronoun at school. It comes amid a nationwide debate over the rights of parents and LGBTQ students.

Advocates argue that the school board policies adopted by those California districts forcibly “out” LGBTQ students and adversely affect their mental health. The California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus called the legislation “life-saving.”

Nationwide, fewer than half of transgender and non-binary students find their homes LGBTQ-affirming, according to a survey by Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ non-profit focused on suicide prevention and mental health. The report also found that schools that are more gender-affirming correlate with lower rates of attempted suicide.

Opponents of the law criticized it for being a “secrecy policy” that infringes on a parent’s relationship with their child and promotes “radical gender ideology.”

“By signing the bill, Governor Newsom is transferring power away from our local communities and centralizing it in Sacramento,” said Harmeet Dhillon, chief executive officer of the Center for American Liberty.

Newsom, a Democrat, is considered a potential future presidential candidate.

Since 2020, at least eight states including Idaho, Tennessee and North Carolina have passed laws mandating that school staff inform parents about transgender students. Five states, including Florida, Arizona and Montana, encourage but don’t require it.

