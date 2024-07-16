EU to Have Ukraine Loans Proposal ‘Very Soon,’ Gentiloni Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission plans to make a proposal on a package of $50 billion of loans to support Ukraine “very soon” so as to meet a year-end deadline to complete legislative work, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

The plan for aid based on the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets will also be discussed by Group of Seven finance and central bank chiefs in Rio de Janeiro next week, he told reporters on Tuesday.

“The starting moment of this process is very urgent,” he said ahead of a meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels. “This is the reason why, also because of the G-7 next week, the commission is working intensively to have the proposal on the table as soon as possible, meaning very soon.”

The EU has been seeking ways to circumvent opposition to supporting Ukraine from Hungary, the EU’s most pro-Russia nation and which currently holds the bloc’s rotating presidency. Budapest has stood in the way of billions of euros of urgently needed military aid for Kyiv as Ukraine’s military seeks to fend off Russian assaults.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also blindsided western allies working to present a united front on Ukraine when he traveled to Moscow earlier this month to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The commission, the EU’s executive arm, is working on a mechanism that is guaranteed through headroom in the European budget, but this is only possible until the end of the year.

“Continuity in supporting Ukraine is one of the most important features of this new set of loans because we want to give a clear signal that the G-7 countries and others in the world will continue to support Ukraine as long as it takes,” Gentiloni added.

