Special Counsel Is Appealing Dismissal of Trump Documents Case

(Bloomberg) -- US Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a notice of appeal with a federal court in Florida to challenge a judge’s decision earlier this week dismissing charges against Donald Trump over mishandling classified information and obstruction.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday tossed out the case after finding Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of Smith as special counsel to investigate Trump was unconstitutional. The government notice said it is taking the fight to the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals.

The brief hasn’t yet been filed with the appeals court.

